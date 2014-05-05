Usher likes a ‘Good Kisser’ in his new video: Watch

Usher knows that if a woman is a good kisser that there”s usually plenty more good stuff where that came from. In the video for his new song, “Good Kisser,” he extols the virtues of a woman, who “nobody kiss it like you.” What “it” is is up to you and your imagination.

The clip is very sexy without being overly graphic -in fact that only one appearing topless is Usher as he pounds on the drums (there”s really nothing he can”t do, is there?)

Usher”s been around the world and kissed a lot of girls by his own admission in this slow groove of a song that is all about setting a mood more than creating a catchy ear worm. Usher shows off his falsetto skills and his dancing skills in the clip.

Usher stretches boundaries more than most artists and here he”s mixing up the R&B with a little alternative feel with some nice percussion. “Good Kisser” is the first single from his next studio album, out this fall.