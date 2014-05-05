B

Usher likes a ‘Good Kisser’ in his new video: Watch

05.05.14 4 years ago

Usher knows that if a woman is a good kisser that there”s usually plenty more good stuff where that came from. In the video for his new song, “Good Kisser,” he extols the virtues of a woman, who “nobody kiss it like you.” What “it” is is up to you and your imagination.

The clip is very sexy without being overly graphic -in fact that only one appearing topless is Usher as he pounds on the drums (there”s really nothing he can”t do, is there?)

Usher”s been around the world and kissed a lot of girls by his own admission in this slow groove of a song that is all about setting a mood more than creating a catchy ear worm. Usher shows off his falsetto skills and his dancing skills in the clip.

Usher stretches boundaries more than most artists and here he”s mixing up the R&B with a little alternative feel with some nice percussion. “Good Kisser” is the first single from his next studio album, out this fall.

Around The Web

TAGSGood KisserUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP