Usher teams with Nicki Minaj and Pharrell on sizzling new track, ‘She Came To Give It To You’

Summer may be half over, but Usher has just released one of summer”s best jams: a Michael Jackson-inspired track that tops anything on Jackson”s posthumous “Xscape.”

“She Came To Give It To You,” produced by Pharrell and featuring Nicki Minaj is a “Thriller”-era throwback with Usher channeling his greatest influence.

Minaj comes in a little after the 2-minute market for a fun rap-the kind that she can do pretty much do in her sleep-although she does bring this memorable line to the party, “Don”t be like OJ and forget the glove.” Hint: she”s not talking about the kind you wear on your hand.

The uptempo dance track about a girl who rules the club comes complete with a “Billie Jean” beat and Jackson-like whoops and hollers from Usher. When he sings the line, “Just be cool and enjoy the ride,” it takes you right back to doesn”t take you back to the “So take my strong advice, just remember to always think twice (don”t think twice, don”t think twice),” from “Billie Jean.”

The track will be on Usher”s forthcoming fifth studio album, which we know is coming this year, but for which no release date has been announced. Usher earlier released the flirty, auto tuned “Good Kisser.”