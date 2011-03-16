‘Vampire Diaries,’ ‘90210’ vets stick with The CW for ‘Heavenly’ pilot

“Vampire Diaries” and “Supernatural” regular Lauren Cohan and “90210’s” Ryan Eggold will co-star in the supernatural drama pilot “Heavenly” for the CW, according to Deadline.com.

Elizabeth Ho (“Melissa and Joey”) and Ben Aldridge (“Lark Rise to Candleford”) are also on board.

The pilot, written by Richard Hatem (“Supernatural,” “The Dead Zone”), teams an idealistic young lawyer (Cohan) with an angel-turned-human, played by Aldridge, as they help the down-and-out at her legal aid clinic. Eggold will appear as a pastor who helps guide the duo.

Cohan has also appeared on NBC’s “Chuck” this season.

