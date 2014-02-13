‘Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Arrow’ lead early 2014-2015 renewals from The CW

Getting way out ahead of the spring curve, The CW renewed half of its primetime lineup on Thursday (February 13), led by four shows you already knew they were going to renew, plus one small surprise.
The not-surprises first: The CW has ordered a sixth season for “The Vampire Diaries,” a 10th season for “Supernatural,” a third season for “Arrow” and a second season for “The Originals.”
What? you figured any of those dramas were going to be on the bubble? No.
On the other hand, The CW also picked up a second season of “Reign,” which represented a major change-of-pace for the network and has been steady on Thursday, even if it regularly loses much of its “Vampire Diaries” lead-in.
“This season we’ve had great success with our new hit series ‘The Originals’ paired with ‘Supernatural,’ giving us our best Tuesday nights in years,” blurbs CW President Mark Pedowitz. “‘The Vampire Diaries’ is #2 in its time period in the young adult demos, and with ‘Arrow’ continuing to gain among young men, and ‘Reign’ growing its time period, we now have strong nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I’m very pleased to announce early pickups for all five series, and let our fans know they”ll have more great drama to look forward to next season.”
Let’s work backwards, eh?
“Reign” was always a decent bet for renewal. The CW has bubblier bubble shows in “The Carrie Diaries” and “Beauty and the Beast,” plus “The Tomorrow People,” which is likely to see a big drop when it shifts to Monday nights. Also in some limbo is “Hart of Dixie,” which is staring down a shift to Fridays as part of The CW’s comedy-esque new lineup.
Including DVR figures, “Reign” has boosted The CW’s time period averages by 4 percent overall and 8 percent among women 18-49, which isn’t so shabby given that unlike recent time slot occupants, “Reign” wasn’t pre-engineered to be compatible with its “Vampire Diaries” lead-in.
Speaking of “The Vampire Diaries,” it remains The CW’s top show in most key female demos and thanks to the 8 p.m. Thursday ratings embarrassments on ABC and NBC, The CW ranks third for the season in that hour in the 18-49 demo and tied for second in the 18-34 demo. In addition, “The Vampire Diaries” helped spawn “The Originals,” which has combined with “Supernatural” to double The CW’s Tuesday averages in the 18-34 demo, while boosting the 18-49 demo by 150 percent. That’s a lot.
And, finally, there’s “Arrow,” which is averaging 3.9 million viewers (that includes some DVR numbers, of course), making it The CW’s most watched show. “Arrow” apparently wins its time period among men 18-34, though it wasn’t all that successful at launching “The Tomorrow People.”
With half of its schedule already set to return for 2014-2015, The CW is also looking to leverage those five successes into future hits. “The Flash” is shooting a separate pilot, but the DC Comics adaptation has already been seeded in two fall episodes of “Arrow” and you might think those two would make a logical pairing. In addition, The CW has already announced a pilot for a nested spinoff from “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural: Tribes,” which will air as a “Supernatural” episode in the spring.
In addition, The CW has “The 100” and “Star-Crossed” premiering in the next two months.
Yay?
The Reign renewal kind of surprises me. It does ok out of TVD, but that show really doesn’t have much “buzz.” I rarely see any news articles about it or hear people talking about it. I wonder if it could be another Beauty and the Beast where if it moves to another night, its ratings will crater.
TheNightStalker – I’d expect that’ll be the case. And I’d expect The CW won’t want to give it the same time slot next year, so we’ll see!
-Daniel
Not even Anne of Green Gables will get me to watch Reign. I’d be disappointed if The Tomorrow People isn’t renewed. I think it’s figured itself out over the last 3 or 4 episodes.
Tigger500 – Maybe “Tomorrow People” will hold up on Monday? I sure wouldn’t count on it, but maybe? If it doesn’t do better than “Hart of Dixie” on Mondays, it has close-to-zero chance of renewal. If it does “Hart of Dixie” numbers, though? The CW could see cause to keep it around.
-Daniel
I thought that the writing had been on the wall (so to speak) for quite some time for The Carrie Diaries, given that they declined to pick up a back 9 for a show that wasn’t a midseason premiere. Am I wrong?
Primate – The CW treated “Carrie Diaries” as close to a midseason premiere and I was told that they were told it was 13 episodes, no more, up-front.
That being said, the ratings obviously don’t speak to much potential. The show has a tiny pocket of critical warmth and buzz, but not much.
The problem with The CW is that you never quite know how things are doing online and whatnot, nor what value The CW will put on that.
But yeah. I’d say… 10 percent chance of renewal? Maybe less?
-Daniel
Even if they wanted to renew it, I don’t know how they’d handle things on the creative side. Everyone graduates high school at the end of s2 and goes off on their own ways. You’d have Mouse off in Cambridge, Sebastian in Malibu, Dorrit and dad still stuck in Castlebury, Maggie off domesticating with army guy somewhere (in the burbs?), and Carrie living on her own in the city with Samantha. The social circle is pretty much blown up; I don’t know how you’d make that work other than just reinventing a new social circle and saying goodbye to a lot of the old characters.
I like Arrow. So yay for that.
But seriously, facepalm.jpg at Reign. (which I deliberately mispronounce in my headspace half the time as a sign of disrespect.)
Need The Tomorrow People renewed. I actually like the show considering I laughed at the Pilot.
Dan do you think there could still be a place for the Lauren Graham show on the schedule next season?
If the five renewed shows plus Hart of Dixie plus Supernatural: Tribes, The Flash and iZombie are on the fall schedule there is a pretty good chance for once I will watch the entire CW lineup every week.
The cw if u all really care about ur fans. Why won’t u all do this one thing bring oth back just for one more season. that’s all We ask.