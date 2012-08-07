‘Vampire Diaries’ lands ‘Secret Circle’ favorite Phoebe Tonkin

“The Secret Circle” — and Firewall & Iceberg Podcast — favorite Phoebe Tonkin has landed a recurring role on The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.”
Warner Brothers TV confirms that Tonkin will join the “Vampire Diaries” cast in the third episode, playing a character named Hayley, “a wild friend from Tyler’s [Michael Trevino] past.”
Hayley makes an unexpected visit to Mystic Falls and her character is described as “free-spirited and extremely sexy.” Presumably she’ll cause a little trouble between Tyler and Caroline, because what fun would it be if she didn’t?
Tonkin spent last season playing bad-girl witch Faye on The CW’s “The Secret Circle,” which was produced by “Vampire Diaries” co-creator Kevin Williamson.
But Williamson isn’t Tonkin’s only connection to the “Vampire Diaries” world. The Aussie actress starred with “Vampire Diaries” favorite Claire Holt in the teenage mermaid drama “H2O: Just Add Water.”
Other credits for Tonkin include the feature “Tomorrow, When the War Began” (and its upcoming sequel) and, like nearly every young Australian actor, a stint on “Home and Away.”
“The Vampire Diaries” returns to The CW on October 11.
I’m just stunned such a thing as a teenage mermaid drama exists.
Hahaha, the show was crap too… it was on Disney channel.
This is so predictable, but in the best way. She’ll fit right in. And she’s such a dynamic beauty!
Oh Dan, who will do your stats now?
.
Damn I may have to start watching TVD.
Uhhh oh..watch out Nina! I think pheobe may make your man blush!! Fingers crossed anyway!
Uh oh. Caroline don’t do jealous very well.
The start of Vampire dairies was good, when Claire Holt join it jumped to awesome and addictive now with Pheobe tonkin joining it is going to be ABSOLUTELY insanely awesome. 2 Australian friends. Excited for season 4
Write a comment…The start of Vampire dairies was good, when Claire Holt join it jumped to awesome and addictive now with Pheobe tonkin joining it is going to be ABSOLUTELY insanely awesome. 2 Australian friends. Excited for season 4
As if it weren’t bad enough that there was already ONE annoying Disney Channel mermaid slut in the show, now there’s gonna be TWO? Christ, why must actors from Disney Channel impose themselves own shows that are actually good. Claire Holt makes me mad enough on her own, let alone with one of her stupid mermaid friends.
i believe that show was on NICK not DISNEY