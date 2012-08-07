‘Vampire Diaries’ lands ‘Secret Circle’ favorite Phoebe Tonkin

6 years ago 11 Comments
“The Secret Circle” — and Firewall & Iceberg Podcast — favorite Phoebe Tonkin has landed a recurring role on The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.”
Warner Brothers TV confirms that Tonkin will join the “Vampire Diaries” cast in the third episode, playing a character named Hayley, “a wild friend from Tyler’s [Michael Trevino] past.” 
Hayley makes an unexpected visit to Mystic Falls and her character is described as “free-spirited and extremely sexy.” Presumably she’ll cause a little trouble between Tyler and Caroline, because what fun would it be if she didn’t?
Tonkin spent last season playing bad-girl witch Faye on The CW’s “The Secret Circle,” which was produced by “Vampire Diaries” co-creator Kevin Williamson. 
But Williamson isn’t Tonkin’s only connection to the “Vampire Diaries” world. The Aussie actress starred with “Vampire Diaries” favorite Claire Holt in the teenage mermaid drama “H2O: Just Add Water.”
Other credits for Tonkin include the feature “Tomorrow, When the War Began” (and its upcoming sequel) and, like nearly every young Australian actor, a stint on “Home and Away.”
“The Vampire Diaries” returns to The CW on October 11.

TAGSPHOEBE TONKINthe cwTHE VAMPIRE DIARIES

