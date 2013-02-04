Vampire Weekend announces new album title and tour dates

Vampire Weekend have finally formally announced their new album, dubbed “Modern Vampires of the City.” The NYC band remains with XL for this third full-length, which will get a touring launch starting at South By Southwest.

“Modern Vampires of the City” features 12 tracks, making it the most tracks of any VW album; as previously reported, the set was produced by member Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid (Usher, Major Lazer, Charli XCX) and it will be released May 7.

There’s a fan pre-sale for the tour dates, listed below, on Feb. 6, with general on-sale on Feb. 8 and 9. Other major stops include a taping of Austin City Limits (while they’re around for SXSW), Coachella and stops in London and Paris.

Vampire Weekend’s last album was “Contra,” out in January 2010. That album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it one of the rare indies to make the summit on that chart. Do you think the band still has the buzz to achieve such a feat again?



Here is the “Modern Vampires of the City” tracklist:



1) Obvious Bicycle

2) Unbelievers

3) Step

4) Diane Young

5) Don’t Lie

6) Hannah Hunt

7) Everlasting Arms

8) Finger Back

9) Worship You

10) Ya Hey

11) Hudson

12) Young Lion

Here are Vampire Weekend’s tour dates:

3/13-16 Austin, TX – SXSW

4/12 Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan (w.Tanlines)

4/14 Indio, CA – Coachella

4/16 Davis, CA – Freeborn Hall at UC Davis (w.Tanlines)

4/17 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater (w.Tanlines)

4/21 Indio, CA – Coachella

5/8 London, UK – The Troxy

5/10 Paris, FR – Casino De Paris

5/15 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

5/16 Toronto, ONT – Sony Centre

5/17 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

5/19 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater

5/20 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (co-headline w. Of Monsters And Men)

5/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

5/23 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium