Listen: Vampire Weekend covers Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’

Vampire Weekend just joined in the acts that are remaking Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

Vampire Weekend”s take, which surfaced on Friday, feels a little tongue-in-cheek, while totally diving deep into the song”s Marvin Gaye, soulful vibe. It sounds intentionally a little sloppy and T.I.”s spoken word part from the original takes on a definite sarcastic tone here once Ezra Koenig gets his hands on it.

[More after the jump…]

Having said that, Vampire Weekend”s version (or “>Queens of the Stone Age”s acoustic version, recorded for the BBC last month“>) has nothing on the Muppets version that some genius posted on YouTube earlier this week. Let”s just say, “You”re an animal” takes on a completely new meaning when it”s Kermit singing the line to Miss Piggy.

