HBO’s ‘Veep’ sets Season 2 premiere date

#HBO #Veep
02.11.13 5 years ago

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss’ “Veep” is returning to office this spring.

Following on the star’s Outstanding Lead Actress win at last year’s Emmys, HBO has slated the political comedy series’ Season 2 premiere for April 14. The returning ensemble cast for the ten-episode season includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons and Sufe Bradshaw. As for guest stars, Gary Cole (“The West Wing,” “Entourage”) and Kevin Dunn (“Luck,” “Samantha Who?”) are both on tap to appear.

In addition to Dreyfuss’ Emmy triumph, the Armando Iannucci-created series was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Casting for a Comedy Series at last year’s ceremony. The first season of the show averaged slightly more than one million viewers an episode.

Will you be watching Season 2 of “Veep”? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Veep
TAGSANNA CHLUMSKYHBOJulia LouisDreyfussTONY HALEveepVeep Season 2Veep Season 2 premiere

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP