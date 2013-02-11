HBO’s ‘Veep’ sets Season 2 premiere date

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss’ “Veep” is returning to office this spring.

Following on the star’s Outstanding Lead Actress win at last year’s Emmys, HBO has slated the political comedy series’ Season 2 premiere for April 14. The returning ensemble cast for the ten-episode season includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons and Sufe Bradshaw. As for guest stars, Gary Cole (“The West Wing,” “Entourage”) and Kevin Dunn (“Luck,” “Samantha Who?”) are both on tap to appear.

In addition to Dreyfuss’ Emmy triumph, the Armando Iannucci-created series was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Casting for a Comedy Series at last year’s ceremony. The first season of the show averaged slightly more than one million viewers an episode.



Will you be watching Season 2 of “Veep”? Let us know in the comments.