‘Veronica Mars’ to get digital spin-off

If you loved the late, great “Veronica Mars” (which went off the air in 2007), it might be time to rejoice. During press tour, the CW revealed that the beloved Kristen Bell-vehicle is getting a spin-off — online.

All other details, though, are hard to come by. “Rob [Thomas] and I talked last night, and [the show] might not appear until the movie comes out,” President of the CW Mark Pedowitz explained. “But Rob is very excited to do something with the CWC.”

Pedowitz, who said the deal with Thomas came around “by happenstance” said, “We heard from one of his digital people first,” then said the deal was finally set when “I picked up the phone and told him, we’ll take it whenever you’re ready. He likes the quality of the [programming here].”

Obviously, Thomas is busy with the feature film of “Veronica Mars,” in addition to other projects, so it may be a while before we — or anybody — gets details on what the spin-off will be like. “We talked a little bit, but he’s not locked in [to ideas],” Pedowitz shrugged. “He talked about potential people being involved, but he didn’t commit to anybody.”

UPDATE: Thomas provided HitFix’s Alan Sepinwall with this description of the project: “The web series will have more in common with ‘Party Down’ tonally, but it will be about Ryan Hansen, or at least a version of Ryan Hansen, deciding to capitalize on the current ‘Veronica Mars’ heat to get his own series on the air. He’ll try to pull his actor pals into the venture with varying degrees of success.”

Are you excited for the spin-off and the movie?