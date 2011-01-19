Video of the Day: Fringe music video ‘Echoes’

01.19.11 8 years ago

Only two days left until the new episodes of “Fringe” appear and Fox has been whetting appetites for it, as well as getting the word out about the programming shiftÂ  to Fridays with lots of fun made for internet videos (Many of which you can find in our video section.) The latest is a music video/montage set to the Klaxons song “Echoes”

The piece focuses mostly on the Peter/Olivia/Faux-livia romantic kerfuffle from last season but features all the characters including Walternet and Leonard Nemoy as Dr. William Bell. The excellent songs lyrics include the words “Echoes from another world” which are appropriate enough given the ongoing battle between the two parallel universes in Fringe, and the war between them that only one side knows they are waging. I have to admit I can’t wait to see the show goes next, and so It’s the Video of the Day.

“Fringe” Returns January 21st at 9/8c on Fox

Â 

Alex Dorn is the Video Editor for HitFix.Com, follow him on twitter
Â 

Around The Web

TAGSAna TorvFringeJasika NicoleJOHN NOBLEJOSHUA JACKSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP