Video of the Day: Fringe music video ‘Echoes’

Only two days left until the new episodes of “Fringe” appear and Fox has been whetting appetites for it, as well as getting the word out about the programming shiftÂ to Fridays with lots of fun made for internet videos (Many of which you can find in our video section.) The latest is a music video/montage set to the Klaxons song “Echoes”

The piece focuses mostly on the Peter/Olivia/Faux-livia romantic kerfuffle from last season but features all the characters including Walternet and Leonard Nemoy as Dr. William Bell. The excellent songs lyrics include the words “Echoes from another world” which are appropriate enough given the ongoing battle between the two parallel universes in Fringe, and the war between them that only one side knows they are waging. I have to admit I can’t wait to see the show goes next, and so It’s the Video of the Day.

“Fringe” Returns January 21st at 9/8c on Fox

Alex Dorn is the Video Editor for HitFix.Com, follow him on twitter

