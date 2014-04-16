Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper on the unique nature of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Are you confused by Marvel's upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy”?

A (very) brief new featurette wants to reassure casual fans that — although there's more comedy and space-set action this time around — “Galaxy” is still part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And famous people like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper are in it (at least their voices are).

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige tells us that while “Galaxy” is part of that universe, it “takes it to the next level,” mixing more overtly sci-fi elements with superhero lore.

Star Zoe Saldana adds, “it's not a typical superhero movie,” meaning no one will mistake it for “The Avengers,” although the two franchises are connected via the intergalactic villain Thanos ?as well as that mid-credits scene in “Thor: The Dark World.”

Instead of do-gooders like Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, the Guardians are a group of reluctant heroes made up of thieves, assassins and various other unsavory characters.



Co-stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Diesel and Cooper also chime in on the film's uniqueness.

Watch the featurette here:

The video first aired during last night”s episode of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which is also part of the growing MCU.

“Galaxy” also stars Glenn Close, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly and Benicio del Toro, and was directed by James Gunn (“Slither”), who is absent from the video.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” opens August 1.