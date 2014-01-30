Vin Diesel courts Katy Perry for ‘xXx’ sequel in new video

Vin Diesel is at it again – this time with the approval of Katy Perry. Now the “Riddick” star is suggesting she appear in his “xXx” sequel. Watch his latest homemade video below.

Earlier this week, Diesel danced in front of a webcam to Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love” and Perry”s “Dark Horse.” After the video went viral, Perry tweeted “YES VIN DIESEL.”

Fueled by her comment, Diesel posted a second video to Facebook, in a series he”s calling “VinBook,” with the update: “As you know, the new XXX script finally comes in next month…and just this morning people are suggesting Katy Perry as the new X girl.”

The third movie in the series, rumored to be titled “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” will be the follow up to 2005″s “xXx: State of the Union.”