Vin Diesel is ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ in the first official trailer

Do you miss sword and sorcery movies? Well then, Vin Diesel has something for you! This October, join an immortal warrior with fabulous flashback facial hair.

In “The Last Witch Hunter,” Vin Diesel plays Kaulder, a man cursed with immortality after defeating the Witch Queen. Now, centuries later, she has resurrected and is out for revenge (as you do). Kuala must joins forces with a modern witch (Rose Leslie) and save New York City from a devastating plague.

“The Last Witch Hunter” swoops into theaters on October 23, 2015.