Vin Diesel is ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ in the first official trailer

#Vin Diesel
04.29.15

Do you miss sword and sorcery movies? Well then, Vin Diesel has something for you! This October, join an immortal warrior with fabulous flashback facial hair.

In “The Last Witch Hunter,” Vin Diesel plays Kaulder, a man cursed with immortality after defeating the Witch Queen. Now, centuries later, she has resurrected and is out for revenge (as you do). Kuala must joins forces with a modern witch (Rose Leslie) and save New York City from a devastating plague.

“The Last Witch Hunter” swoops into theaters on October 23, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel
TAGSlionsgateTHE LAST WITCH HUNTERVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP