Vin Diesel debuts new ‘Fast and Furious 6’ image and reveals Super Bowl trailer release

Today compulsive Facebook poster Vin Diesel updated “Fast and the Furious 6” (a.k.a. “Fast Six”) via his official page, teasing fans with a new still (below) and revealing that the film’s first trailer will drop during the upcoming Super Bowl.

“Memorial Day Weekend 2013!” reads Diesel’s caption for the image, which brings together Dom (Diesel) and the “reincarnated” Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) – the latter of whom was thought to have been killed off in the franchise’s fourth installment before her return was teased during a post-credits scene in 2011’s “Fast Five.” He goes on to add, “P.s. Trailer premieres at the Super Bowl… 3 weeks away!”

Admittedly there’s not much in the way of action in the new pic, but rest assured you’ll be revving your engines for the Justin Lin sequel following the trailer’s big reveal on February 3.

Fast and the Furious 6″ is slated for release on May 24.

