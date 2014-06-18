Vin Diesel says Paul Walker ‘Always Knew I Would Fight For Him’

(CBR) “Fast & Furious 7” continues its production process, and social media-savvy star Vin Diesel took the opportunity on Facebook to write a few words in honor of his friend and co-star, Paul Walker. Although Walker passed away in November in a car accident, he had already begun filming on “Fast & Furious 7.” His brother Cod stepped in for Walker when production resumed, with plans for Paul”s face to be superimposed digitally for close-up shots.

Read Diesel”s Facebook post below.

There wasn”t a scene in the saga he didn”t want to discuss, improve… even with just a changing of a line or adding a specific nuance to enrich a moment.

He did it with the pride of knowing, that over a decade of portraying Brian, through four directors, multiple writers and new producers he was able to maintain the inner core of the character he created. Those work ethics and drive to be both truthful, and in his own way, evolve the decade spanning character is what made his character as iconic as it has become.

He always knew I would fight for him… whether it was to protect his deal or to protect his integrity… and he knew that if it made for a better film, I was going to do whatever it took… it is why together, we won best duo… twice, 12 years apart.

With our new ambitious vfx team, the whole cast and crew has had to adjust to this awkward and uncomfortable process of pixels over people. Aside from the obvious strains it places on the director, the challenge is not to allow it to compromise what makes the character so special.