Viola Davis explains ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ in trailer for new ABC series

You know all those courtrooms dramas featuring hotshot attorneys who don't play by the rules? Just where did they learn all those tricks?

Probably from someone like Viola Davis on ABC's upcoming drama “How to Get Away With Murder.”

The latest series from uber-producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey's Anatomy,” “Scandal”), “Murder” features Oscar nominee Davis (“Doubt,” “The Help”) as a tough-as-nails criminal defense professor attempting to mold young minds into the type of slick, fast-talking lawyers as seen on primetime. The impressionable students are drawn into a real murder case that tests their law knowledge and the limits of their morality.

Watch the trailer here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Murder” also stars Kate Findlay, Billy Brown, Matt McGorry, Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Karla Souza and Aja Naomi King, but the trailer is clearly Davis' show.

“How to Get Away With Murder” premieres this fall.