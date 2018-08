Viola Davis: flawless Tony-winning, Oscar-nominated silver screen queen who is enjoying a new kingdom on the small screen with “How to Get Away with Murder.” You'll be delighted to learn her reign is extending to children's programming and, in particular, “Sesame Street.”

Yes, that's right: Davis is hanging out with Elmo and making you more jealous than ever. In this clip, she teaches Elmo a little bit of Spanish and starts a party while doing so.