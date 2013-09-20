‘Walking Dead’ adds ‘Phineas and Ferb voice actor

(CBR) The latest addition to season four of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” is Vincent Martella, best known as the voice of Phineas Flynn on long-running Disney Channel animated series “Phineas and Ferb.” As reported by Entertainment Weekly , Martella will play a survivor named Patrick, a new arrival to the prison.

“He’s right around Carl’s age,” the 20-year-old Martella told EW. “He”s a little bit older. He’s one of the new people who Carl gets a little closer with. Carl hasn”t really had anybody his age, so now you kind of get to see Carl’s relationship with people his own age and that’s one of the things that Patrick is bringing to the show.”

Martella previously appeared in live action as Greg Wuliger, one of the main cast members of “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Season four of “The Walking Dead,” based on the Image Comics series created by Robert Kirkman, starts Sunday, Oct. 13. “Phineas and Ferb” is in its fourth season, with a feature film in development but currently not on Disney’s release schedule.