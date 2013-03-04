‘Walking Dead’ creator develops exorcism script for TV

“Walking Dead” comic creator and TV series executive producer Robert Kirkman is developing a small-screen project based on his own upcoming exorcism-themed comic book series.

The currently untitled project is set up through FOX International Channels, Kirkman’s Skybound imprint at Image Comics and Circle of Confusion.

“Sharon Tal Yguado and the entire team at FOX International Channels have been instrumental in making ‘The Walking Dead’ the worldwide success that it has become,” Kirkman blurbs. “I couldn’t resist the opportunity to continue working with this forward-thinking and extremely talented group.”

The project focuses on a young man who has “been plagued by possession since he was a child.” His search for answers leads to information about a mystery that “could mean the end of life on Earth as we know it.”

Kirkman would serve as executive producer along with “Walking Dead” EP David Alpert of Circle of Confusion.

“Exorcism has captivated movie audiences all over the world but has never been explored on television,” blurbs Sharon Tal Yguado, EVP Global Scripted Programming and Original Development at FIC. “Robert Kirkman, who forever changed the scope of cable TV with ‘The Walking Dead,’ possesses an unparalleled talent of telling big concept stories in a smart and incredibly genuine way. We couldn”t be more excited to be working with him on this project, which we see as a reinvention of the genre.”

Like what she did there? “Possesses”? Well played, Sharon Tal Yguado.

FOX International Cable had better move fast before the exorcism trend dies on the big screen. The newly released “The Last Exorcism Part II” premiered over the weekend to only $8.03 million, which may have exceeded its production budget, but was still less than half of the opening weekend gross for “The Last Exorcism” in 2010.