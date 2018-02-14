‘The Walking Dead’ Will Fulfill Someone’s Fetish With The Show’s First ‘Fully Nude’ Zombie

There have been memorable zombies over the first eight-plus seasons of The Walking Dead: little girl with bunny slipper zombies, obese stuck-in-a-well zombies, gas mask zombies, Winslow. But there’s one kind of zombie (or walker, or biter, or… they have a lot of names) we haven’t seen on the show: a stupid, sexy zombie.

In a decision that will fulfill someone’s specific fetish, The Walking Dead will have a naked zombie in the second half of season eight. “There’s an episode where we did our first fully nude walker,” executive producer Greg Nicotero teased. “We’ve never done that before.” It’s unclear whether the zombie will be a man or a woman.

In that same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicotero also said there’s “much less talking about what’s going on” in the second half of the season. “Clearly, the balance has shifted. Now that Negan and his group have escaped the Sanctuary, there’s not as much talking about what the ramifications are of what we’re going to do, but now our group has to be on the defensive because Negan’s out and he’s pissed and it’s definitely a different dynamic than the first half of the season.”

Maybe Rick can distract Negan with a zombie that’s wearing nothing at all.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

