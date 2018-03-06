Ratings For ‘The Walking Dead’ Are Now Down To Season 1 Lows

Much ado has been made about The Walking Dead‘s declining ratings. In season five, episodes were regularly pulling in 14 million viewers, an astronomical number for a cable series. The Walking Dead is still wildly popular, especially in the key 18-to-49 demographic (a Walking Dead worst would be almost every other show’s best), but “Honor” was its least-watched midseason premiere ever, and Sunday’s episode, “The Lost and the Plunderers,” was down to season one ratings. What a crazy post-Carl world we’re living in.
This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show has put up since its first season back in 2010. (Via)
The episode was “Wildfire,” when Rick and the gang, including still-alive Lori, Shane, and Andrea, moved to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention facility (with Stan from The Americans!). That was nearly eight years ago; Game of Thrones was still months away. One explanation for Sunday’s steep drop (which, to be fair, was still good for the top-rated cable show on that night) was competition from the Oscars, but the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony dropped to an all-time low in viewers. Trump still plans on taking credit for both.
(Via Variety)
You might want to read Uproxx…
[uproxx.com]
No shit right ? Gotta love these hack articles
Gotta get them sweet sweet clicks somehow
Here’s the thing: both articles are correct. Ad-supported cable nets claim there’s no value in Live+SD for two reasons. 1) Because it undermines their bragging rights against not only past seasons of their own series but also against their competitors’ ratings. Audience habits have shifted largely into time-delayed viewing, so same day numbers will inherently be lower than what they were even a few years ago regardless of which series they’re attached to. In the case of TWD, a series that’s been on the air during this habit transition, that reduction in live viewership isn’t something that AMC wants to call attention to, despite the fact that all ad-supported cable nets have been affected in the same way. It looks bad, both publicly and privately to their stockholders. On the other side of the coin, is the impact the numbers have on ad sales. 2) Advertisers who buy ad time during a particular show’s breaks are in it SPECIFICALLY for the live viewership because the audience is the least likely to fast-forward through their ads. If someone DVR’s a show, there’s almost a 0% chance of them seeing any ads since they’re skipable. I mean why watch ads when you don’t have to? That’s one of the major selling points to DVRs in the first place. What this translates into is, the lower the live ratings, the less these cable nets can maintain decent price points for media buys during their breaks, which is a major source of revenue. In some cases, advertisers may jump altogether if they notice ratings declines are part of a trend, which has been a regular problem for TWD. FX is often less concerned about LIVE+SD rating impacts because even when their shows don’t achieve high ratings, the mean ratings are at least level. That makes them appear more reliable, which is more attractive to advertisers. With AMC, their shows regularly see steep drop-offs in viewership after a season premiere followed by a gradual decline through until a finale. Granted, TWD still commands a giant audience for Live+SD, but the writing is on the wall. The fan base is clearly dissolving, if only slowly, and what doesn’t help the perception of AMC to advertisers and prospective showrunners alike is the fact that the net’s execs seemingly aren’t offering a solution let alone acknowledging that its a reality.
Oh shit…they’re probably gonna cancel the Oscars, aren’t they?
Can not understand why people still watch that show. Glad I gave up at the end of season 5. Held on one season too long
every WD article, without fail, has someone who wants a cookie for not watching the show anymore.
Have no fear, the suits at AMC said over the summer that TWD will continue for at least another decade
Crushes everything else on AMC so, not a big concern.
And if AMC gave up on it, it would show up on Netflix like everything else.
Guess this makes the girl that plays Maggie the smartest of the bunch.
No shit peeps lost interest!! Instead of focusing on zombies and hard-ass zombie fighters, AMC caves into the expectation to incorporate gay/lesbian/queer personalities into the show! TWD is DOOMED if it cannot regain its traction as a tough, kick ass, zombie killing adventure. (Leave all the LGBTQ BS to the CW)