‘Walking Dead’ Season 4 premier promises to be ‘Incredibly epic’

(CBR) What”s next for Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon & Co.? Fans will get at least an idea when “The Walking Dead” premieres its fourth season on Sunday.

“I can”t wait for people to see just how twisted the brains and minds of Scott Gimple, Robert Kirkman and the writing staff are,” Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd told MTV. “They”re taking us to brand-new places, but at the same time it”s very, very character driven, and incredibly epic.”

Gimple, a longtime writer on the series, is the new showrunner, the third in just four seasons. Hurd praised him for the “sense of completion” he brings to his episodes, among other strengths.

“He wrote many of our favorite episodes,” Hurd said, referring to such credits as the acclaimed Season 3 episode “Clear,” which featured the return of Morgan Jones. “What”s great about Scott is that he combines the ability to write great, almost intimate character moments within larger epic tableaus.”

Hurd promised that fans will get a sense of Gimple”s new direction for the series as soon as the coming season premiere: “You really want to give fans an indication of what the season is going to hold in the very first episode. We wanted to deliver on the more intimate character moments, as well as the epic action pieces that you”re going to be seeing throughout the season. Also, for the first episode, we”re able to shoot for nine days, versus the typical eight, which is why we were able to accommodate what is certainly one of the larger action set-pieces of the entire series.”