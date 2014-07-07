‘Walking Dead’ Season 5: Carol and Tyreese go on the run in new zombie-heavy clip

We still have a ways to go before the October premiere of “The Walking Dead” Season 5 – but here's a little taste for the time being.

Carol and Tyreese run from zombies (surprising!) along with Baby Judith Grimes in this 30-second clip from the forthcoming season, one that begins (if you've been keeping up) with the majority of the group being held prisoner at Terminus. The footage debuted on a special episode of “Talking Dead” on Sunday that aired at the tail end of a weekend-long marathon of the blockbuster series.

Check out the clip below.