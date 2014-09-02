‘Walking Dead’ Season 5 poster teases ‘Hunt or Be Hunted’

Nearly six weeks ahead of its Season 5 premiere, “The Walking Dead” has its first official poster and a catchy tagline.

“Hunt or Be Hunted,” reads the “Walking Dead” Season 5 key art released on Tuesday (September 2) morning. It features Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes looking stressed out and holding a gun, which is to say “business as usual.”

When we left Rick and the other survivors, they were experiencing a certain amount of frustration courtesy of their new friends at Terminus, though if you don't know that already, AMC says that the fourth season is available on VOD and at AMC.com.

TV's most watched drama among adults 18-49, “The Walking Dead” starts its fifth season on Sunday, October 12 at 9 p.m.

Here's what the cast and producers had to say about the fifth season at San Diego's Comic-Con last month.

And here's the full key art.