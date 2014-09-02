‘Walking Dead’ Season 5 poster teases ‘Hunt or Be Hunted’

#AMC #The Walking Dead
09.02.14 4 years ago

Nearly six weeks ahead of its Season 5 premiere, “The Walking Dead” has its first official poster and a catchy tagline.

“Hunt or Be Hunted,” reads the “Walking Dead” Season 5 key art released on Tuesday (September 2) morning. It features Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes looking stressed out and holding a gun, which is to say “business as usual.”

When we left Rick and the other survivors, they were experiencing a certain amount of frustration courtesy of their new friends at Terminus, though if you don't know that already, AMC says that the fourth season is available on VOD and at AMC.com.

TV's most watched drama among adults 18-49, “The Walking Dead” starts its fifth season on Sunday, October 12 at 9 p.m. 

Here's what the cast and producers had to say about the fifth season at San Diego's Comic-Con last month.

And here's the full key art.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP