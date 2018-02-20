The One ‘Walking Dead’ Death Creator Robert Kirkman Would Take Back

AMC

Of the seven characters to receive billing in the opening credits of The Walking Dead season one, five are dead (Shane, Lori, Andrea, Dale, and Glenn), one is about to die (Carl), and one is dead inside (Rick). The AMC series clearly has no issues with constant cast turn-over, i.e. killing your favorites. But there’s one death that creator Robert Kirkman might take back if he had a chance.

While speaking at the Walker Stalker Cruise 2018, Kirkman said, “I mean, I always loved Tyreese. I miss the character a lot in the comics, and it was great getting to write him again for the show, and you know, I thought he was a cool guy. I liked how gentle he was and how ill-equipped for the world he was and what a struggle it was for him to bash people’s heads in with that hammer.”

He added, “Yeah, either him… or Carl.” Ouch.

Tyreese Williams, played by The Wire actor Chad Coleman, joined the show in season three (in the appropriately titled episode “Made to Suffer”) and survived until season five, when he was bitten by Noah’s brother. He could fight as well as he could hold a baby, making him a necessary mix of violence and compassion. But it’s interesting that of everyone to die on the show, Kirkman would name him and not, say, Glenn. Or T-Dog. Miss you every day.

(Via ScreenRant)