It”s becoming a regular gig for Phish: the jam band will return to New York”s Madison Square Garden for four shows around New Year”s Eve.

Already have plans for Dec. 31, the band will be at the legendary venue Dec. 28-31. Prior to this stint, Phish has played 19 shows at MSG, including last year”s New Year”s Eve.

Fans can request tickets through Oct. 24 on Phish”s website. Ticket prices will include a free MP3 of the evening”s show from the soundboard.