‘Wanted’ director Timur Bekmembatov is set to crack the whip on a new version of ‘Ben-Hur’

There is no weirder trend right now than the sudden resurgence of the Biblical epic.
Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah” sounds like one of the weirdest movies of all time. The script was fascinating, a hybrid of a moral tale and a monster movie,and Ridley Scott is evidently gearing up to make a Moses movie with Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, and Aaron Paul called “Exodus.”
I’m not sure I understand the sudden urge. If the idea is to try to reach out to traditional conservative Christian groups, I’m not sure hiring the directors of “Wanted,” “Requiem For A Dream,” and “Black Hawk Down” is the way to do that. At least with Aronofsky and Scott, they’ve demonstrated some range as filmmakers in the past. Bekmembatov, on the other hand, is a sensation junkie ADD lunatic. That’s not necessarily a negative judgment, just an observation. There are very few people who would have ever approached something like “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” with the straight-faced utter lack of humor that he did, and the idea of him shooting something like a new souped-up version of the chariot race from “Ben-Hur” is so decadent that I almost can’t contain my glee.
I have seen every version of “Ben-Hur” over the years, and I confess that I don’t see the appeal in telling the story again. Keith Clarke, who wrote the Peter Weir film “The Way Back,” wrote this new version as a spec, which is possible since the book was published in 1880. MGM bought the script for Sean Daniel and Joni Levin to produce, and they’ve been working to pin down Bekmembatov for the better part of a month.
Ultimately, none of this really matters if Bekmembatov ends up having a great take on Clarke’s script, and if the script is really strong. There’s no such thing as foolproof source material, and likewise, just because I don’t see the appeal in something, that doesn’t mean someone else didn’t have a brilliant vision for how to make the story both relevant and exciting. I would love for Aronofksy’s “Noah” to be brilliant, and I would love to see Bekmembatov bend his deranged visual sensibilities to something that really challenged him as a piece of writing. I guess we’ll see, since it sounds like MGM wants to move forward on this quickly.
Ben-Hur??? They’re remaking frakking BEN-HUR???
What’s next Hollywood… we start remaking Lawrence of Arabia… or Jaws… or The Godfather???
Personally, I hope this movie bombs so hard that it bankrupt MGM…again
You know the Ben-Hur you’re in love with is a remake already, right?
You realize the original was a SILENT FILM, don’t you?
And the original didn’t win every single Academy Award for which it was nominated, including Best Music, Best Actor, and Best Picture.
Some of you people are just the most dense… maybe try to understand WHY this is a bad idea… use some logic… start using your head.
I understand this could very well be a bad idea, but it isn’t automatically one just because Hollywood loves (and has always loved) remakes.
The 50’s Ben-Hur remade the movie in color, on widescreen, and with stereo sound.
I cannot see what a new adaptation can add to improve the story. It isn’t like the action scenes will be more exciting in CGI.
This is just MGM trying to squeeze cash out of the only thing of value it has, the name recognition of its back catalog. 10 to 1 they end up airing it on the History Channel.
This is why Hollywood is so stupid and just downright pathetic. Anything to make money. Even if it means using, or shall I say abusing a cinema masterpiece. Why don’t we just ****ing do a remake of everything?!
I understand that The Godfather has been targeted for a 2016 release. Joe Pesci has been mentioned for the role of Vito Corleone.
There are and will continue to be a handful of movies that cannot be remade: Cool Hand Luke, Lawrence of Arabia, Young Frankenstein, Psycho, and most importantly, Ben-Hur.
most importantly…Lawrence of Arabia
Ben-Hur was a remake of the 1925 MGM original.
Cannot and SHOULD NOT. Especially by a hyper sensationalist who adores slow mo more than Snyder… That chariot scene is UNTOUCHABLE because it was visceral and realistic. Shooting a remake of that like the lobby scene from The Matrix just depresses me. Leave it alone. This is such buzz kill news after just seeing an old Sydney Pollack interview on the extraordinary achievement of that film; and it’s composition in the original wide screen format verses the pan and scan most of us grew up on.
Um, I heard they are doing a remake of Lawrence of Arabia with Robert Pattinson
“There are very few people who would have ever approached something like “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” with the straight-faced utter lack of humor that he did”
That was the only good thing about that movie. If it had been done in a jokey comedy way it would have been unbearable.
Look at Iron Skies, amazing concept but it desperately needed to be played straight to make it funny. As it was, the “comedy” absolutely killed that film for me.
I really like Bekmembatov’s work – but seriously, I’m going to have to echo all of the comments here – is there anything at all about Ben-Hur that asks for another go at it? Hell we got another version of that chariot race in Star Wars, and even with aliens and flying chariots the original was still better.
Aronofsky and Scott are not only the directors of REQUIEM and BLACK HAWK DOWN though, they’re also the directors of THE FOUNTAIN and KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, the first being one of the most profound spiritual pieces I’ve seen so far, the second at least being very even-handed in its depiction of institutionalized religion and its differenciation between spiritual devotion and fundamentalism. I’d like to think that both men up to snuff when it comes to directing biblical epics! To be honest, I’m really excited about both NOAH and EXODUS.
I always thought Steven Spielberg would do a good job with this one.
Remakes are seriously getting old. It doesn’t matter that they have always loved remakes. What matters is, now they are ruining perfectly good movies.
Total Recall was a joke and so was Red Dawn and Dredd. These people should sop molesting good movies and go dig ditches. They suck.
What’s next? Casablanca, starring Vin Diesel!
Dread wasn’t a joke and did a much better job of capturing the comic than the lame Stallone version.
First of all, Dredd wasn’t a remake. Second, remakes don’t ruin the original. The originals still exist, you can still like the original, and the original does not magically get worse because of a remake.
Here’s a thing: when he was writing the novel, Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, Lew Wallace was governor of New Mexico Territory. This was at the tale end of the Lincoln County War, and Wallace met with and promised a pardon to Billy the Kid. Irrelevant to the current discussion, but interesting.
@Pretok: Really? You can’t see being able to improve on action scenes with lightweight handheld cameras, digital green screen technology and modern editing tools? You can’t seriously believe that the tools at the disposal of modern filmmakers today have NOTHING to add at least from an action scene standpoint?
I understand the movie is considered a classic but be realistic, nobody under 60 has seen this anywhere but on tv and most people under 35 just know it as something old they’d flip past on TNT. It’s a fairly timeless story and done well it could be really good. Not as impactful as the original (remake) was in it’s time but that’s a once in 10-20 years phenomenon, not a realistic goal. Now whether the Wanted/Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter guy can make something great out of it remains to be seen and if I had to bet money I’d say it probably ends up being a visually interesting mess but that really doesn’t bear on whether or not it should be remade.
Btw, before someone starts shrieking that they’re 28, it’s their favorite film of all time, they bought it Day One on Bluray and they’ve seen it on the bigs screen 50 times guess what? You’re an outlier and don’t figure into anyone’s thinking on whether or not there’s a new audience for this remake.