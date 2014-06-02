‘Warcraft’ movie: Ben Foster reveals he’s playing Medivh the sorcerer

and 06.02.14 4 years ago

(CBR) We won”t see “Warcraft” in theaters for a couple of years yet, but we”re already starting to get a picture of what roles some of the cast play in director Duncan Jones” video-game adaptation.

Case in point: Ben Foster, who just revealed he”s playing the sorcerer Medivh.

“He came up in a time protecting an area, and the way he protected this area was through magic,” Foster told IGN. “As peace returned to this land he took a break. He hung up his staff, so to speak, or let his guns get dusty. We meet him as his friends are returning asking for his help in a battle.”

“What”s exciting about Duncan Jones” take on this video game is that it shows both sides of the war,” Foster added. “It shows both sides of a conflict, which is exciting to me. It”s not just a video game turned into a movie. It”s asking, hopefully, an important question of, where do we limit our compassion for what we consider to be the bad guys?”

“Warcraft” opens March 11, 2016.

Around The Web

TAGSBEN FOSTERDUNCAN JONESMedivhWARCRAFTWarcraft (movie)

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP