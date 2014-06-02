‘Warcraft’ movie: Ben Foster reveals he’s playing Medivh the sorcerer

(CBR) We won”t see “Warcraft” in theaters for a couple of years yet, but we”re already starting to get a picture of what roles some of the cast play in director Duncan Jones” video-game adaptation.

Case in point: Ben Foster, who just revealed he”s playing the sorcerer Medivh.

“He came up in a time protecting an area, and the way he protected this area was through magic,” Foster told IGN. “As peace returned to this land he took a break. He hung up his staff, so to speak, or let his guns get dusty. We meet him as his friends are returning asking for his help in a battle.”

“What”s exciting about Duncan Jones” take on this video game is that it shows both sides of the war,” Foster added. “It shows both sides of a conflict, which is exciting to me. It”s not just a video game turned into a movie. It”s asking, hopefully, an important question of, where do we limit our compassion for what we consider to be the bad guys?”

“Warcraft” opens March 11, 2016.