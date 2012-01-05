Warner Bros. pumps the brakes on ‘Akira’ weeks before starting production

At this point, I think Warner Bros. should ask themselves if there’s any figure at which they truly believe audiences are clamoring to see a mostly-white live-action version of “Akira” made for a profoundly compromised budget.
I’m not sure there’s any price tag that the film works at, frankly, because I’m still not sure who they think they’re making the movie for. This has been a long development process, and I’ve read a number of different drafts of this as it’s been winding its way through the studio system. It feels like every writer who’s worked on it has tried hard to craft something that honors the spirit of what “Akira” is about, but little by little, most of the world-building, most of the rich detail that would make this something unusual or special, has been squeezed out, and what’s left doesn’t really work as “Akira,” and it doesn’t feel like it works as something new, either.
Ruairi Robinson almost made the film, and Albert Hughes almost made it as well. It looked like Jaume Collet-Serra was going to be the guy to finally get it across the finish line, and the film was announcing cast members, looking like a full-speed-ahead green light…
… only now it’s not. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the production office in Vancouver has been closed down and everyone’s been sent home. They report that the producers and Collet-Serra are working with the studio now to bring the budget down from around $90 million to around $60 or $70 million.
Those economics are scary. Even if the film costs $90 million, Collet-Serra hasn’t really shown off any particular FX wizardry in his films so far, nor any inclination towards building larger worlds in his films. His movies “House Of Wax” and “Orphan” and “Unknown” are fascinating because both scripts are sort of deliciously ridiculous, and Collet-Serra shot them both with a sense of tone where you’re not quite sure if he’s in on the joke or smarter than the joke or the butt of the joke… and it’s kind of intriguing. I would not call those particularly good movies, but they are skilled at being insane. And that might be what “Akira” needs.
But if Warner is so worried that they’re looking to shave even more money off the budget up front, why bother making it at all? I can save you $90 million on it, Warner Bros. Pull the plug. If you can’t be sure that people will want to see it, trust those instincts. Believe in what your gut is telling you. A big budget live-action “Akira” sounds like a total gamble, right? It is. And it’s not a good kind of gamble, either. It’s more like one of those “end of a 36 hour losing streak/bet your wife and your house on a hand of blackjack” gambles. If you win, yes, you walk away with a fistful of cash.
But do you even want to risk losing on this one?
We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks, but for now, I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for this to hit my local theater.
I thought “The Matrix” already was a live-action “Akira.” Speaking of which, isn’t it time to remake that yet, with Zac Efron as Neo and P. Diddy as Morpheus?
After Sucker Punch I’m not surprised to hear this news. I imagine they will be a lot pickier about which sci-fi genre oriented projects the proceed with from here on out.
Breaking news: studio realizes that absolute garbage remake idea will produce absolute garbage.
This movie needs not be made. Mountains of Madness on the other hand…
Akira is just not a property that your average American knows or cares about. If this movie is going to move forward it NEEDS to be a slam dunk….if not, I’m glad they are stopping it.
This would have flopped harder than Speed Racer. Aside from anime geeks the name “Akira” means NOTHING to the majority of American audiences, so you’d end up with a film that’d piss off fans of the original and baffle newbies (much like Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender). Hey, why not just make a new ANIMATED version of the story? It’d be a lot cheaper.
I’d love to see a version with Casey Affleck as Kaneada and Jaoquin Phoenix as Tetsuo. Give Gus Van Sant 70 million to direct, tell me you wouldn’t get something fascinating, maybe not good, but fascinating nontheless.
I wouldn’t say Akira is iconic. Maybe to a select few nerds out there.
While I understand work has been done on this over the years, hearing that it was going to be made always made me think the selection of this property was simply a matter of studios looking for a “cool” property in order to try and leverage whatever existing interest is for the original film.
As Drew has pointed out previously, Akira is way too complex to do on the cheap and it’s debatable whether its themes would translate well.