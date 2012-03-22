Warner Bros. sets dates for ‘Hangover Part III’ and ‘300’ sequel

Comedy fans now have another “Hangover” to look forward to, while those godly Greek and Persian warriors of “300” have set a date for the re-match. Today, Warner Bros. announced the release dates for those two new films, but those champing at the bit to see the latest from director Guillermo del Toro will have to wait another two months.

The Wolf Pack — Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms — will imbibe in dangerous chemicals once again in “The Hangover Part III,” which is now officially set for May 24. This puts the disaster-prone crew up against the muscle-bound muscle car drivers of “The Fast and the Furious 6,” from Universal.

“300: Battle of Artemisia,” the sequel to the smash historical epic “300,” which actually takes place at the same time as the first film, will be released August 2, 2013. Competition is less fierce that weekend; Xerxes and his armies will be facing “Red 2” and “Smurfs 2” at the box office.

Meanwhile, Del Toro’s mysterious monster mash “Pacific Rim” has been delayed from May 10 to July 12, 2013. “Rim” stars Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Rinko Kikuchi and Charlie Hunnam.