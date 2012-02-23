Warning: New Justin Bieber singles imminent, including one LMFAO collab

Justin Bieber has not just one but two singles coming down the pipeline in the coming weeks.

As previously reported, producer RedOne was in the studio with the 17-year-old pop star, recording vocals for more than one songs for Far East Movement. What he failed to mention is that LMFAO will join the dance band and the Bieb altogether on a new track which is currently being promoted by the hashtag “#LiveMyLife” on Twitter.

“Feb 28th new music RT @justinbieber: next tuesday my feature w @fareastmovement and @lmfao hits ITUNES. let the COUNTDOWN begin. #LiveMyLife,” the Far East Movement Tweeted, which Bieber then Retweeted.

Our guess is that the single will be called “Live My Life.” Call us crazy.

Bieber also said that his first single from forthcoming album “Believe” will drop in the month of March. The teen sensation turns 18 on March 1, so perhaps the as-yet-untitled single will be his gift to his fans and himself.

Producers and artists like Pharrell, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Timbaland and will.i.am have been in the studio with Bieber in preparation of “Believe,” which comes on the heels of his 2011 Christmas album “Under the Mistletoe” and his 2010 studio set “My World 2.0.” He is still recording the set.