Was Lana Del Rey’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance a career killer?

For Interscope Records, which will release Lana Del Rey”s major label debut on Jan. 31, the good news is there”s lots and lots of discussion about Del Rey clogging the internet today following her performance on “Saturday Night Live” last night.
The bad news is most of it is horrible.
If you already knew who Lana Del Rey was, chances are pretty good last night”s performances did nothing to make you want to investigate her further. If you had never heard of her before last night, there was little in her awkward, uncomfortable appearance that is likely to make you seek out the album, the perhaps unfortunately titled “Born To Die,” when it drops.
Either way, Interscope got the conversation among the mainstream started. And maybe in these sensationalistic times that is all that matters.
So how did we get here? “Saturday Night Live”s” booking mandate seems to operate in three modes: grab the biggest artist of the moment or nab a veteran act that will appeal to the show”s older demos or, less often, try to take an artist who is lighting up the internet and whom the hipsters/tastemakers have already chewed on and introduce them to the mainstream.
Last night was Del Rey”s turn. While 99% of America has no idea who she is, during the last two years, she”s already been run through the hipsters” meat grinder and they”ve largest dismissed her. Except for the few who love a tale of reinvention, most indie rock writers who were on to her when she still went by her birth name Lizzy Grant have vilified Del Rey and branded her a creation, who based upon last night”s look, is part Jessica Rabbit, part Veronica Lake, part Kate Bush (that”s the good part) and, to the haters, all parts artifice.
For her first song on “SNL,” Del Rey performed “Video Games,” her best known song, and one that British newspaper The Guardian crowned top tune of 2011. According to Billboard, who joined the hype and put Del Rey on its cover this week, “Video Games” has sold 20,000 copies in the U.S., and spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot Singles Sale chart.
Del Rey is all languid, slow-motion moves anyway, but last night those moves were reduced to parody, as her right hand grasped the microphone like it was a life preserver, while her left hand alternately ran through her impossibly thick hair, parted in the middle (which looked like a bad wig), stroked her hip, or hung limply by her side. There was no connection to the audience or her band members whatsoever as a clearly nervous, fluttery Del Rey slowly swayed and occasionally turned in a circle. It was possible to believe, almost, the whole thing was Kristen Wiig doing an impersonation of a hipster/indie rock fan”s dream. And I say this as someone who likes the song and put it on my list of top 20 songs of 2011.
On her second song, “Blue Jeans,” Del Rey’s body language was even worse. At one point, she actually reached across her torso with her left hang to hug her right waist as if shielding herself from a coming body blow. The critics” slings and arrows perhaps? Del Rey is all about cool remove and reserve, but combine that with an artist who looks terrified and it”s not a good career strategy.
As far as her voice, she sounded okay after a shaky start on “Video Games,” but “Blue Jean,” was all husky, mannered singing (other than few lilting lovely notes), that was at times as painful to listen to as it was to watch.
The last time an artist was on “Saturday Night Live” before her U.S. major label debut dropped was Jessie J last year. However, she was already a solid pop star in the U.K. and had more than a few shows under her belt.
So was this a career-killing performance? Well, it didn”t help. This will now be part of her story, which already has plenty of blemishes and ammo for those who don”t like her. Interscope will have to work overtime now to figure out how to turn this into something that makes fans feel sympathy for Del Rey instead of scorn. But she will go down, for now, as the poster girl for “too much too soon.” Interscope should have turned this opportunity down (or not pressed for it in the first place, I don”t know the back story) and run Del Ray through several more live shows instead of throwing her in the deep end. Then again, if this is her live persona and this is all she”s got, Interscope has a bigger problem on its hands than a bad “SNL” performance.
If you”re thinking like I am, why was it okay for another artist, one originally named Stephani Germanotta, to reinvent herself into a creation we now know as Lady Gaga? Perhaps because Lady Gaga hasn”t tried to wipe clean her past (Lizzy Grant’s website was deleted when the Grant-to-Del Rey transformation began) and, most importantly, Lady Gaga can perform, sing, and entertain as if she was born to do this.
And in the end, all the hype, all the artifice and all the back story don”t matter a bit if you have the talent to make everyone forget about that. Instead, last night felt like an act was being forced down our throats long before we – and most importantly before she- were ready.
What did you think of Lana Del Rey”s “Saturday Night Live” performance?
Career killer? I don’t think so, but it will take some work to undo the damage – a lot of gigging to develop her stage persona and improve her confidence. She could learn a lot by opening for a mellow group like the Cowboy Junkies where the audience may be a bit more mature and receptive to her vocal stylings. Sticking her SNL’s stage before her album dropped and she had weightier gigs under her belt was unfair to someone so inexperienced. Awkward though it was, I hadn’t heard of her until all this negative press, but I’m interested in hearing more.
I had never heard of her before last night’s show. Watching on my DVR about 30 minutes past live, I gave the first song about a minute before I couldn’t listen any more, then fast forwarded the rest of the song until Weekend Update. Had I been watching live I would have put it on mute and gone to do something else. I gave the second song a chance but couldn’t make it past 30 seconds.
No stage presence, a voice that didn’t know whether it wanted to be female or male, and I was seriously wondering if it was a joke or some member of the cast in a wig. Awful, awful performance.
I don’t think it was a wig, but I have to admit, I was so distracted by the horrible hair that I couldn’t get past that. @Ray: loved your comments. Yes, Margo Timmons and other artists like Hope Sandoval who hardly move have certainly found their fans.
Lady Gaga can perform, sing and entertain? Since when?
Sorry, I clicked on this link hoping to figure out who Del Rey was, and she’s apparently a nobody but having the audacity to call Lady Gaga anything but a horse faced freak show is just… audacious. Then again, if the author is listening to crap like Lana Del Rey AND Gaga, her musical taste can’t be all that refined.
I was surprised how great Gaga’s voice is when she sung “Edge of Glory” just on piano on SNL.
“Lady Gaga can perform, sing and entertain? Since when?”
I understand not being a fan of Lady Gaga, but anyone who says she “can’t sing” has never actually seen or listened to a live performance. I’m not a fan of her songs, but there’s a reason Brian May wants her to tour with Queen, she can sing her ass off.
First i am A MALE..
All the snippy comments and catty critique I hear is coming from FEMALES (esp ones who are not exactly lookers=juliette lewis)-
The first thing I thought was it sounded like a parody of a sultry loung act from the early 1940’s or 50’s.
Then i LOOKED at the TV, and I was in love. She is beyond gorgeous.. my dream girl. I literally did not look away from the TV and she is what I would call ”classically attractive” in a really hot way- no bleach or artificial assistance looking good. she is naturally pretty flawless.
A comment in this article about her hair, which is sexy and seems a natural red not artificially helped along by any chemicals or fakery struck me as partcularly a strong catty jelousy.
I admit openly that although she has a good voice, I did not like her songs on the show. I literally thought though that instead of awkward her attitude was part of the noir-lounge singer act and I think a lot of women in particular are deliberately ignoring that she has a aura from a different period of time that she is trying to cultivate.
The girl is amazingly gorgeous, which is a blessing and a curse when other people resent her natural appearance. Her act is no worse than the nonsense from lady gaga or madonna who are NOT attractive in a classical or any other way,
and a lot of people of the male persuasion are going to pay a lot of money just to look at her. I frankly am shocked she is not a model instead of trying to have a musical career.
She definitely looked good but I wasn’t crazy about the singing. I looked up the music videos and they’re not terrible. I think she really needs to get more experience live and be less nervous and work on her stage presence.
Dream girl? Gorgeous? You most definitely have low standards. She was quite freaky looking with a bad wig.
Don, she has had loads of plastic surgery that her parents paid for. she is the farthest thing from “naturally pretty flawless”. Seriously, search lana del rey before and after, you will see a bleached blonde girl with thin lips at disney land with her pal miley cirus. She is a fake, which makes me sad because I really liked her in the beginning.
Don, I am a huge fan of Lana del Rey but someone needs to inform you that Lana’s look is not at all natural. Her real name is Lizzy Grant and she has had a nose job a lip job and is naturally blonde, not redheaded.
I agree – she should just be a model and spare us!
I do think women are put off by her Golden Age of Hollywood vibe (which btw is not a natural look but that doesn’t really matter), but I think a lot of men are ignoring her lack of talent because she is gorgeous. Kind of two sides of the same coin of stupid, no?
The one thing people seem to be able to agree upon is that she hasn’t figured out how to perform yet. I hope she stops until she’s gotten some practice!
Are you people kidding me? I thought her performance was insane. I had to look up the song on you tube and the lyrics. Definitely a fan now. I guess it was the usual cookie-cutter performance mainstream likes to be spoon-fed. How unique and intriguing. F’em Lana, you rocked it out!!
Are you people kidding me. Her performance was insane. I had to look up the video and lyrics. Definitely a new fan. I guess mainstream only likes the cookie-cutter garbage that’s usually mindlessly spoon-fed to them. F’em Lana, you rocked it out! GL with your career. You’ll go far!
Wow, that was the one of the dumbest reviews I have ever read! I am not a main stream music listener and sort of enjoyed her! I googled her the next day to see what she was all about! Then I googled Melinda Newman to see the idiot who wrote this so I will avoid everything she writes! Um, you think gaga is good?! Reason enough to never listen to your opinions! The whole Veronica Lake thing was awesome! Her hair may have been odd but so what! It was still pretty and her vocal range and changes were really cool and mesmerizing! If the hipsters already dismissed her, all the reason to like her! They have no taste or any reason to listen to anything they say! Watch the brilliant skit on worthless hipsters on this SNL she appears on! Harsh title, Newman! I hope your comments kill you! I wouldn’t give you the benefit of the doubt on anything!
my favorite part of this is “I hope your comments kill you.” you were touching yourself writing this, weren’t you Joel?
Has SNL ever actually killed any singer’s career?
Ashlee Simpson?
most of the recent SNL musical acts featured are backed up by a dance squad and are booty humping along with their dance team for 4 minutes while lip-synching to recorded songs.
If you look at all the pics online of grant/del rey she is always in a retro 60’s genre with a filter on the camera to make it look vintage.
This criticism seems like the movie ‘IDIOCRACY’ in which the stupid people instead of being ashamed of their own ignorance called everyone a “FAG” who used big words that they did not understand.
She is not trying to be Katy Perry, she is doing a act within act where she portrays a vintage singer.
If she started booty poppin’ like a run-of-the-mill Rap act then she would be outside the niche genre she is portraying (and I also would not be interested)
You clearly don’t watch SNL regularly. Some recent SNL musical acts include Michael Buble, the Black Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay and Florence + the Machine. Not much “booty humping” rap in that group.
@Joel primarily, and @Kim, and everyone else who thought this performance was entertaining, great, and anything else positive – As a big fan and early adopter of LDR, this performance was absolutely atrocious. She has played only a handful of live shows, and has proven that she cannot replicate her studio voice live. Why? Because she is not very talented. I like her swagger – I think its incredibly sexy, but to say that performance was good – you’re an idiot.
Stunningly awful. I was very open minded going in, listened and watched intently. Bizarre performance. Done. Too many really talented people more deserving of a “hit making machine”.
@ JOEL.
You’re an idiot – here’s why:
“[hipsters] They have no taste or any reason to listen to anything they say!”
They were the early adopters who blogged about Florence + The Machine, Adele, LANA DEL REY, Foster THe People, Death Cab for Cutie, and so many other bands that you, a Top 40 Listener, something worthwhile to listen to. Jesus, you’re an idiot
Career killer? A bit dramatic. Check your iTunes. Her EP has been doing nothing but rise (it’s currently at #2 behind Adele’s 21). Her performances were obviously pretty bad but she’ll be fine. She clearly has the talent but it’d be a good idea to get a voice coach.
Not a career killer at all. Most people who’ve hear of her recently listened to her free single and EP on ITunes January 10th. “Blue Jeans” sounds great, however her performance of it on SNL, but that won’t stop me from listening to her music. And plus she’s incredibly attractive, and just physical appearance can boost a singer’s career, or in her case, sustain it. She’ll probably come out with a new and edgier single in February and land an interview on Good Morning America if her single hits mainstream. She might even feature in a mainstream single like Ke$ha, which would certainly help. Lastly, she has an interesting background, somewhat similar to Lady Gaga in that she was born into a very wealthy famiy, which will certainly be a topic of discussion.
She can’t sing. I’m really surprised she got this gig.
I kept hearing about her for weeks and being out of step with the mainstream music scene, not entirely, I decided to check it out. After a minute of that performance, I turned it off. I found it to be excruciatingly dull. I was like “is this the artist they’ve been hyping about?” This is why the music industry is in trouble. They build too much hype on someone and it fails to meet expectations. They want to package something and say it’s the new big thing. And quite often, it’s crap.
The only time hype ever really worked was when Suede played the Brit Awards in 1993 as this new band that had been playing around the London club circuit for a couple of years. They played that awards show as this new band and completely kicked ass! They were some major label creation. Those guys were for real.
Personallly she is a breath of fresh air, Shakey nerve wracking performance, thrown to the wolves- I think so . I like that she is not a super confident show pony. She’s awkward and I like that
Thanks for all the comments. She clearly has people talking. And people who feel very strongly in support of her.
Ummm why are people defending her performance? it was incredibly choppy, no pitch what so ever. And those lyrics…like some middle school kid trying to write poetry: tell me all you want to do, better than I ever knew, the tell me the world was build for two….
The sec d song was even more idiotic. Chasing paper???
““Saturday Night Live’s” booking mandate seems to operate in three modes: grab the biggest artist of the moment or nab a veteran act that will appeal to the show’s older demos or, less often, try to take an artist who is lighting up the internet and whom the hipsters/tastemakers have already chewed on and introduce them to the mainstream.”
So in other words: They book everybody.
i really hope so! i’m sick of this contrived fake already.
Gotta rep for her. I own all of her demos and she’s quite good. I don’t expect her album to disappoint. It seems that she really was just nervous. Gotta cut her slack. I feel like the following kinda proves her capabilities:
It was a nationally broadcasted live show, and she wasn’t ready. Why should there be cutting of slack?
I for one am a huge fan of these two songs and the recorded versions are amazing to me but when i heard the snl performance i thought she was tone deaf because of the strange pitchyness ill say im still a fan of hers and ill just forget the snl performance happened
absolute crap. let her rot in the pit of lame fake pop stars.
The story is definitely intriguing. It’s interesting that LDR is getting all the attention for pulpy ‘Video Games’/’Born to Die’ While her 2010 album (withdrawn after 2 months) is really interesting, but got nowhere at that time.
You can find the songs from that album on YouTube posted by use “LanaDaily”, as long as live performances from Lizzy Grant days, which are actually pretty good.
As an aside, I’ve never heard of LDR before SNL either – so Interscope’s PR machine must be working. I especially liked “Kill Kill” and “Trash Magic/Miss America”.
They should seriously re-release the 2010 album.
I LOVED her. I didn’t watch SNL and never heard of her before. Came across it on a site and now I can’t stop watching Blue Jeans on youtube. She is amazing. I love that she’s awkward. Do you know how many beautiful women feel awkward. Most of them. She hasn’t learned to fake confidence yet and I hope she never does. love her. Thank you. Can’t wait for the CD. She was perfect. The best public to start ever. Will be a touching scene in her biopic when she is a Legend.
Lizzie’s performance was nervous. A lot of hype can do that to a performance with a career saturated in it. Can Lizzie sing: Yes…youtube has videos of her singing in clubs, quite winningly. Is that a wig? Yes: it is known as a lace front weave/wig. Im a hairdresser so that thing on her head is easily spotted. Pictures of her a couple of years ago show her as having thin blonde hair, paper thin lips and a different nose – all featured on youtube though they could be gone by now… These changes are not entirely the self proclaimed “Gangsta Nancy Sinatra’s” fault. Lizzie got no where as Lizzie, thus Lana was born. In Lizzie’s defense, plastic surgery is the norm, as Lady Gaga and countless others can attest to. Speaking of artists with the wealthy parent’s backing, can we now be rid of Willow Smith…!
I love her Video Games song and some of her other material. Her debut album is full of strong material. I went to youtube and saw the older videos of her; she is actually a brunette with a blond dye job…Regardless, she didn’t need any plastic surgery or fake hair…She was already pretty. She still looks beautiful but her eyes look strangely dead. I dont think her career will be ruined but I think being hyped to death is not a good thing. Obviously she has been trying to get her career off the ground for a long time and she does have good material.
I also was seeking to see what kind of media attention would follow this horrible of an act and she is quite possibly one of the worst looking singers I have ever seen. To the men who worship her, you must be the kind of guys who think strippers like you, and are friends with the hooters girls. To the women, I could see how you could enjoy such music, it probably makes you feel a little better about yourselves in both appearance and singing abilities. To the writer of this article, I can’t believe that a webpage with the presence of more than ten people would let you write for them, your grammar is completely incorrect and your views are that of a tween. Keep your career up at Domino’s, because blogs are about as far as you are going to go.
Well, here’s my story. I had never heard of Lana before SNL. As soon as she started singing her first song Video Games, I immediately felt the following: Here’s a great song and a great voice but today she’s either nervous or her voice is having problems.
What I did then? I paused my pvr and went on youtube because I absolutely needed to hear the album version. I found it easily and have been in love with her and the song ever since. I can’t get the song out of my head.
I think people are being way too critical and harsh.. she’s really lovely, beautiful, and I’ve seen her in interviews and she sounds genuine enough and grounded.