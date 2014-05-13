Was ‘Like a Prayer’ Meant to be a ’40s Swing Jam?

#Madonna
05.13.14 4 years ago

Picture old-timey swing dancers jiving around some burning crosses. That's the image this clip conjures for me.

Behold: Vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson gives a swing revamp of “Like a Prayer,” the controversial Madonna single most known for its incendiary music video featuring a black messiah figure and a lawn full of flaming crosses. This is a much mellower take on the old tune. Ain't nobody's wrists bleeding with mysterious stigmata this time around.

I'm actually surprised we haven't heard something like this from Madonna herself. “Like a Prayer” came out in '89, and the following year she released a '40s style soundtrack to the movie “Dick Tracy.” Couldn't these two adjacent Madonna eras have coalesced earlier? Sigh. I guess it happened later rather than sooner.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna
TAGSLike a Prayermadonna

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP