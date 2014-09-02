Is “The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell Story” the worst TV movie ever?

“Or is it secretly genius, and we were too tired from our Labor Day barbecues to notice?” wonders Kevin Fallon. “We”ve been left with little recourse, after spending two hours of our lives watching it, but to believe that 'The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell” is really an avant-garde meta examination of Saved By the Bell. That it is a dramatic deconstruction of the worst elements of the hit “90s children”s series. That the bad acting, wooden dialogue, elementary plotting, and impotent dramatic tension are actually an artistic wink at those very elements in the original series. Or maybe, just maybe, 'The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell' is just plain atrocious.” PLUS: This was Dustin Diamond”s Crybaby Tour of the “90s, Lark Voorhies tweets “I did not watch , and will not watch,” and Mario Lopez used the occasion to promote his new book.

“Faking It” nabs Laverne Cox

The “Orange is the New Black” star will guest as a Hester High alum and the director of the school”s elite drama club. PLUS: “Faking It” adds 2 more to its cast.

Joan Rivers remains on life support, her daughter confirms

“On behalf of my mother and our family, we are extremely grateful for all the love and support we've received. At this time she does remain on life support,” Melissa Rivers said in a statement. Meanwhile, this week”s taping of “Fashion Police” has been canceled.

Piers Morgan announces his CNN contract has expired, says he turned down a 2-year deal

Morgan tweets he was offered the chance to host “40 big interview ‘specials.””

John Oliver co-hosts the news with Cookie Monster

Check out their “W-ORD Channel 7 News,” also featuring Kate McKinnon and Nick Offerman.

“The Walking Dead” Season 5 key art teases the cannibal story

“Hunt or be Hunted.”

Introducing the cast of “Utopia”

The Fox reality show will follow 14 strangers living together over the course of one year.

Bob Saget tackles a filthy version of “America”s Home Videos”

Watch “America”s Filthiest Home Videos.”

NBC is developing a celebrity adventure reality show

“Better Late Than Never” is from “Smash”s” Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

Nickelodeon creates a NickSports block

Airing Wednesday nights on Nicktoons, the NickSports block will feature content from the NFL, Major League Soccer and NASCAR.

Nick Cannon is writing a children”s poetry book

The “America”s Got Talent” host”s “Neon Aliens Ate My Homework and Other Poems” will be published in March.