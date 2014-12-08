Washington DC Area Film Critics Association names ‘Boyhood’ its Best Film of 2014

Following its full list of nominations, the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association announced its 2014 winners Monday morning, including another Best Film win for Richard Linklater”s “Boyhood.”

The 12-year-spanning drama has been sweeping critics groups (for a little insight into that, read this) and WAFCA didn”t stray from convention. In the past, the organization has thrown its weight behind the year”s heavy-hitters (with previous Best Film winners including “12 Years a Slave,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “The Artist”). This year was the same, with wins for Julianne Moore, J.K. Simmons, and Patricia Arquette – all previous awards in various circles. WAFCA”s Best Actor pick, Michael Keaton, has had less traction with critics, but with a win at the Gotham Awards and plenty of love to come, he and “Birdman” aren”t straggling behind in the slightest.

See the complete list of winners below:

Best Film

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Best Actress

Julianne Moore,”Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Best Youth Performance

Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Best Animated Feature

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary

“Life Itself”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

Best Art Direction

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Best Editing

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Best Original Score

“Under the Skin”

The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

<!– break —

In the past, the organization has thrown its weight behind the year”s heavy-hitters (with previous Best Film winners including “12 Years a Slave,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “The Artist”).

See the complete list of winners below:

Best Film “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “Gone Girl” “Selma” “Whiplash”

Best Director Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” Ava DuVernay, “Selma” David Fincher, “Gone Girl” Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game” Oscar Isaac, “A Most Violent Year” Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” David Oyelowo, “Selma” Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin” Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything” Julianne Moore,”Still Alice” Rosamund Pike “Gone Girl” Reese Witherspoon “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood” Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher” Andy Serkis, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” Laura Dern, “Wild” Emma Stone, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Acting Ensemble “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “Into the Woods” “Selma”

Best Youth Performance “Boyhood” “Interstellar” “St. Vincent” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “The Babadook”

Best Adapted Screenplay “Gone Girl” “The Imitation Game” “Inherent Vice” “The Theory of Everything” “Wild”

Best Original Screenplay “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “The LEGO Movie” “Whiplash”

Best Animated Feature “Big Hero 6” “The Book of Life” “The Boxtrolls” “How to Train Your Dragon 2” “The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary “CITIZENFOUR” “Jodorowsky's Dune” “Last Days in Vietnam” “Life Itself” “The Overnighters”

Best Foreign Language Film “Force Majeure” “Ida” “Mommy” “Two Days, One Night” “Wild Tales”

Best Art Direction “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “Interstellar” “Into the Woods” “Snowpiercer”

Best Cinematography “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “Interstellar” “Unbroken” “Under the Skin”

Best Editing “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “Gone Girl” “Interstellar” “Whiplash”

Best Original Score “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Gone Girl” “Interstellar” “The Theory of Everything” “Under the Skin”

The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC “Anita” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” “Kill the Messenger” “Selma” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

–>