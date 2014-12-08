Washington DC Area Film Critics Association names ‘Boyhood’ its Best Film of 2014

Following its full list of nominations, the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association announced its 2014 winners Monday morning, including another Best Film win for Richard Linklater”s “Boyhood.”
The 12-year-spanning drama has been sweeping critics groups (for a little insight into that, read this) and WAFCA didn”t stray from convention. In the past, the organization has thrown its weight behind the year”s heavy-hitters (with previous Best Film winners including “12 Years a Slave,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “The Artist”). This year was the same, with wins for Julianne Moore, J.K. Simmons, and Patricia Arquette – all previous awards in various circles. WAFCA”s Best Actor pick, Michael Keaton, has had less traction with critics, but with a win at the Gotham Awards and plenty of love to come, he and “Birdman” aren”t straggling behind in the slightest.
See the complete list of winners below:
Best Film
“Boyhood”
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Best Actress
Julianne Moore,”Still Alice”
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Best Youth Performance
Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”
Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Best Animated Feature
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Documentary
“Life Itself”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”
Best Art Direction
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Cinematography
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Best Editing
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Best Original Score
“Under the Skin”
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
<!– break —
In the past, the organization has thrown its weight behind the year”s heavy-hitters (with previous Best Film winners including “12 Years a Slave,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “The Artist”).
See the complete list of winners below:
Best Film “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “Gone Girl” “Selma” “Whiplash”
Best Director Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” Ava DuVernay, “Selma” David Fincher, “Gone Girl” Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game” Oscar Isaac, “A Most Violent Year” Michael Keaton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” David Oyelowo, “Selma” Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Best Actress Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin” Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything” Julianne Moore,”Still Alice” Rosamund Pike “Gone Girl” Reese Witherspoon “Wild”
Best Supporting Actor Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood” Edward Norton, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher” Andy Serkis, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” Laura Dern, “Wild” Emma Stone, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”
Best Acting Ensemble “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “Into the Woods” “Selma”
Best Youth Performance “Boyhood” “Interstellar” “St. Vincent” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “The Babadook”
Best Adapted Screenplay “Gone Girl” “The Imitation Game” “Inherent Vice” “The Theory of Everything” “Wild”
Best Original Screenplay “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “The LEGO Movie” “Whiplash”
Best Animated Feature “Big Hero 6” “The Book of Life” “The Boxtrolls” “How to Train Your Dragon 2” “The LEGO Movie”
Best Documentary “CITIZENFOUR” “Jodorowsky's Dune” “Last Days in Vietnam” “Life Itself” “The Overnighters”
Best Foreign Language Film “Force Majeure” “Ida” “Mommy” “Two Days, One Night” “Wild Tales”
Best Art Direction “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “Interstellar” “Into the Woods” “Snowpiercer”
Best Cinematography “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” “Interstellar” “Unbroken” “Under the Skin”
Best Editing “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Boyhood” “Gone Girl” “Interstellar” “Whiplash”
Best Original Score “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” “Gone Girl” “Interstellar” “The Theory of Everything” “Under the Skin”
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC “Anita” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” “Kill the Messenger” “Selma” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
–>
Most of these winners could be the same on Oscar night.
Somebody bucks the “Citizenfour” trend.
LIFE ITSELF should win the Oscar. It would honor Ebert and give the director of Hoop Dreams his elusive documentary Oscar.
Gone Girl winning Adapted Screenplay is unacceptable.
Personally, I strongly believe that Boyhood makes for one of the most original, deeply felt and hauntingly beautiful movie experiences one can have in their entire life and it’s so great to see it receives so much loves from the critics so far. Birdman seems to be getting really well with the awards so far as well and that’s so amazing, since it’s such a daring and remarkably intelligent piece of filmmaking. J.K. Simmons and Patricia Arquette sweep the awards season thus far in the supporting category and it’s so well deserved! They both killed it in Whiplash and Boyhood respectively. The astonishing Julianne Moore is the clear frontrunner in Still Alice and it feels great for sure since not only is a tremendous and long overdue for a win actress (I could think at least of five films – Safe, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Far From Heaven, The Hours – for which she deserved to score a win. She gives her all in Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland’s film and she would be a totally deserving winner. As for the terrific and wildly underrated Michael Keaton, he delivers a tour de force of a performance in Birdman and it would be fantastic if he would finally end up winning in the Best Actor category.
Man, what’s up with the LEGO Movie. I still like that movie a lot, but it feels like HTTYD2’s gotten breadcrumbs in comparison.
Agree. I guess Dragon 2’s disappointing box office performance in the US might have affected it. LEGO Movie has the box office and reviews of a Pixar movie, perfect combo to sweep the awards. I like LEGO movie too but Dragon 2 is better IMO, oh well
It looks like everyone outside this site has the correct opinion about Dragon 2, that it was a great disappointment compared to the original. The third act is a disaster, and it shunts its female characters to the side. also it was released around father’s day, and the main character’s dad died in it. That seemed PRETTY TASTELESS TO ME.
It looks like everyone outside this site has the correct opinion about Dragon 2, that it was a great disappointment compared to the original. The third act is a disaster, and it shunts its female characters to the side. also it was released around father’s day, and the main character’s dad died in it. That seemed PRETTY TASTELESS TO ME.
I know, right? Someone else’s dad should’ve died instead! What’s this bullshit of Gerard Butler gone from HTTYD3?