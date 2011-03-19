Watch: 4 new clips of Elijah Wood’s FX comedy ‘Wilfred’

Take a look at these clips from FX’s upcoming dark comedy series “Wilfred,” starring Elijah Wood and Jason Gann.



Based on an Australian show of the same title, “Wilfred” features Wood as a depressed man who is asked by a sexy neighbor (“Californication’s” Fiona Gublemann) to look after her dog, who Wood starts to imagine as an adult man in a cheap-looking dog suit (played by Gann, as he did in the Aussie original).

The comedy was adapted by David Zuckerman (“Family Guy”) and is being directed by Randall Einhorn (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).

Clip 2:

Clip 3:

Clip 4: