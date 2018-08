(CBR) While this Buzzfeed video spotlights “Things Superheroes Do That”d Be Creepy If You Did Them,” I can”t help but think the website is taking aim at a certain Cape Crusader. I mean, child sidekicks, the Christian Bale growly voice, lurking … Just come out and say it, Buzzfeed: Batman is kind of creepy.

