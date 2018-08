Guys, let's all agree never to be tasered. Nothing could be worse.

Tthat said: Let's all agree to watch these topless weirdos get tasered while being filmed in slow motion! Now tasering is art. This clip is sort of like the morph sequence in Michael Jackson's “Black Or White” video, except instead of dancing everybody (including a young Tyra Banks) is shrieking in pain.

