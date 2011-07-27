Watch: Demurely dressed Lady Gaga performs ‘You and I’ for Carson Daly

Lady Gaga. Can”t. Stop. Working. Watch the below clip as she plays in the offices at Carson Daly”s Amp Radio Show for a radio broadcast. The employees get to hang out in clearly the most intimate concert she”s given in a few years.

She starts with a little bit of “The Edge of Glory” before going into a stripped-down version of “You And I” with just her and a piano. That”s the way we first heard it when she debuted it last summer.

[More after the jump…]

No word on when we”ll get to see the video, although she talks about shooting it in Nebraska here.

She”s dressed remarkably restrained in a demure blue suit, even if it does come with its own nipples, and blue hose. She could practically wear this outfit to church.

Daly gets a lot of love here in this customized version, even though we never see him in the video.



