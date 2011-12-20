Watch: A first look at TLC’s rundown of 2011’s top celebrity weddings

#Kim Kardashian
12.20.11 7 years ago

Don’t you love weddings? Especially lavish, over-the-top weddings of stars who will likely be in divorce court before the ink is dry on the marriage certificate? It that sounds good to you, TLC has just the thing — a little special called “Top 10 Weddings of 2011” (airing Fri. Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET) 

Hosted by “Say Yes to the Dress”‘ Randy Fenoli, the show will feature new (and probably old as well) footage of stars like Kim Kardashian, LeAnn Rimes and Prince William tying the knot as well as commentary from celebrities, wedding gurus and journalists, including Sherri Shephed (“The View), Rob Shuter (PopEater.com), Kate Coyne (People magazine), Bonnie Fuller (HollywoodLife.com), Joe Zee (Elle magazine), Sheryl Lee Ralph (singer/actress) and others. So forget holiday spirit — indulge your passion for cake, rubber chicken and sappy first dances!

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian
TAGSKIM KARDASHIANLeAnn RimesTop 10 Weddings of 2011

