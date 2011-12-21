Watch: A look at the worlds of crack and hash on season 2 of Nat Geo’s ‘Drugs, Inc.’

Psst, want crack? Hash? At least you can learn all about both on ‘Drugs, Inc.’ when its second season returns on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on Nat Geo (a second episode airs at 9 p.m.). The show will offer firsthand testimonies from drug producers, traffickers, dealers, users, doctors and cops and look into the worlds of well-known substances (crack, hashish, hallucinogens and Ecstacy) as well as 21st century additions to the illicit drug trade like Oxycontin and Ketamine (an animal tranquilizer).
Here’s a look at harvester “Diego” operating a clandestine cocaine kitchen where he produces high-grade cocaine for trafficking to Europe and America — and uses toxic chemicals which will later be dumped into the Amazon River.
Crack dealer Mista talks a little bit about life on the streets — and smokes some of his stash.
At 9 p.m., hashish is the topic du jour. Here’s an interview with “Billy” the smuggler, who straps blocks of hash onto his body and boards flights.
You never get high on your own supply. Even if your testing the quality.
He doesn’t seem to — he is, as you point out, testing the quality.