Watch: A look at the worlds of crack and hash on season 2 of Nat Geo’s ‘Drugs, Inc.’

Psst, want crack? Hash? At least you can learn all about both on ‘Drugs, Inc.’ when its second season returns on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on Nat Geo (a second episode airs at 9 p.m.). The show will offer firsthand testimonies from drug producers, traffickers, dealers, users, doctors and cops and look into the worlds of well-known substances (crack, hashish, hallucinogens and Ecstacy) as well as 21st century additions to the illicit drug trade like Oxycontin and Ketamine (an animal tranquilizer).

Here’s a look at harvester “Diego” operating a clandestine cocaine kitchen where he produces high-grade cocaine for trafficking to Europe and America — and uses toxic chemicals which will later be dumped into the Amazon River.

Crack dealer Mista talks a little bit about life on the streets — and smokes some of his stash.

At 9 p.m., hashish is the topic du jour. Here’s an interview with “Billy” the smuggler, who straps blocks of hash onto his body and boards flights.