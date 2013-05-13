Watch a sharp, funny trailer from NBC’s ‘Michael J. Fox Show’

The trailer for “The Michael J. Fox Show” suggests this just may be the perfect starring vehicle for the sharp-witted “Family Ties” and “Back to the Future” star. Just as he did on “The Good Wife,” Fox isn’t shying away from mentioning (and in this case, making great fun of) the Parkinson’s that at one point sent him into early retirement. The tone of this single camera sitcom appears to be razor sharp — and more than happy to make fun of the treacly poignancy that often gets heaped upon Fox. 

On the show, Fox is Mike Henry, one of New York’s most beloved news anchors who puts his career on hold to spend more time with his family and focus on his health after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Five years later, with the kids busy growing up and Mike growing restless, it might be time for him to get back to work. 

Having never wanted Mike to leave in the first place, his old boss Harris Green jumps at the chance to get him back on TV. The trick, as it’s always been, is to make Mike think it was his idea. After several failed attempts, Mike’s family, anxious to see him out of the house, finally succeeds in getting him to “run into” Green. Now their plan is in motion. 

The show’s writer and executive producers are Sam Laybourne (“Cougar Town”) and Will Gluck (“Easy A”). 

Check out “The Michael J. Fox Show” on NBC Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. this fall. 

