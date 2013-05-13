Watch a sharp, funny trailer from NBC’s ‘Michael J. Fox Show’

The trailer for “The Michael J. Fox Show” suggests this just may be the perfect starring vehicle for the sharp-witted “Family Ties” and “Back to the Future” star. Just as he did on “The Good Wife,” Fox isn’t shying away from mentioning (and in this case, making great fun of) the Parkinson’s that at one point sent him into early retirement. The tone of this single camera sitcom appears to be razor sharp — and more than happy to make fun of the treacly poignancy that often gets heaped upon Fox.
On the show, Fox is Mike Henry, one of New York’s most beloved news anchors who puts his career on hold to spend more time with his family and focus on his health after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Five years later, with the kids busy growing up and Mike growing restless, it might be time for him to get back to work.
Having never wanted Mike to leave in the first place, his old boss Harris Green jumps at the chance to get him back on TV. The trick, as it’s always been, is to make Mike think it was his idea. After several failed attempts, Mike’s family, anxious to see him out of the house, finally succeeds in getting him to “run into” Green. Now their plan is in motion.
The show’s writer and executive producers are Sam Laybourne (“Cougar Town”) and Will Gluck (“Easy A”).
Check out “The Michael J. Fox Show” on NBC Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. this fall.
Great Scott! This is heavy!
Good word, treacly (Cloyingly sweet or sentimental).
I had to look it up. We’ll definitely watch!
Looks great, but why come on at the bottom of the hour? This show should be the lead in.
Definitely the strongest sitcom NBC has.
I bet NBC will say something about “bookending” and how anchoring hours isn’t really important anymore.
Frankly, it’s not.
IT’s a shame Go One was axed because it could have worked well with this one.
The Bunk!
The BUNK!
Looks strong but is it mockumentary ala ‘Office’, ‘Parks and Rec’, and ‘Modern Family’ or a standard single camera? I like all the actors involved (WENDELL PIERCE!) but I’m not sure I’ll be tuning in.
Really surprised NBC didn’t put this at 8pm. People would tune in for the curiosity factor and if the show has strong enough writing then they’ll keep coming back. Seems like TV programming 101.
Yeah, this is one I’ll watch. It looks intriguing, funny, and honest.
Where have I seen the actress playing the daughter?! It’s driving me nuts!