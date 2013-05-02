Watch a very very NSFW Flaming Lips video for ‘You Lust’

Wayne Coyne has fixations, and Flaming Lips co-member Steven Drodz says as much.

“Something must have happened to [Coyne] when he was eight or nine that completely zapped his brain. Wayne goes through phases of working with different types of imagery. In 1989, it was Jesus Christ and God. But the vaginas never really go away,” he told Vice, which premiered the extremely not-safe-for-work video to “You Lust” today.

As we’ve noted before, there’s a baffling amount of nudity in the Lips’ output these days, with “lust”-death connections all over buzz-killing album “The Terror.” “You Lust” is its crown jewel, with a clock time of around 13 minutes. This video is only about four. Guess Coyne and his guest can’t have wires connected to their own jewels for too long.

“The nudity in the video isn”t glamorous or sexy. It”s very stark and disturbing. I think that”s a bold move. There are some shots when you go, “That”s an interesting angle to shoot a flaccid penis from…” But Wayne isn”t shy about being naked,” he said, shortly before a minor launch into women’s pubic hair grooming habits.

I’m not anti-nudity. Sexual violence is worth talking about. But as some short-form art, it feels yet incomplete, more of an exploitative portrait in the theme of lust.

All I’m trying to say is don’t try this at home.