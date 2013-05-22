Watch: A window into the life of ‘900 Pound Man: The Race Against Time’

We all have days when we don’t want to get out of bed. We can, of course, and that is what makes our lives different (and probably a lot better) than Ricky Naputi’s. In tonight’s special, “900 Pound Man: The Race Against Time” (airing at 9:00 p.m. on TLC), we discover how much it sucks to be so big getting out of bed is an exhausting and nearly impossible experience. Plus, we meet his wife, who just can’t resist giving him all the food he wants.
For the last five years Naputi has been a prisoner in his own home, trapped in his bed. He must lose weight in order to save his life, but Ricky and his wife Cheryl live on the island of Guam where there is no access to the type of weight loss surgery he needs. In a last ditch effort to get help, Ricky finds Angie Flores on the internet. A former weight loss surgery patient, Angie now campaigns for patients like Ricky. She agrees to help Ricky find a way of getting to America to have the operation, but in order to qualify Ricky must lose weight first. In this clip, we see Angie meeting with Ricky to see if he’s lost the weight he needs to loose in order to qualify for surgery. Guess what? Not so much.
The wife killed him by refusing to even try to feed him correctly, and couldn’t even be bothered to attend his funeral.
I agree SOMEWHAT! I would like to say that she is partially to blame due to her not being strong enough to put her foot down and tell him NO to the types of foods he was eating. He had no choice but to eat what she prepared or to starve. I don’t want to blame only her, because he had a # of family members that should have been there helping her to get him motivated and eating better. The sad thing was that he would probably still be here had they made an ATTEMPT.