Watch: A window into the life of ‘900 Pound Man: The Race Against Time’

We all have days when we don’t want to get out of bed. We can, of course, and that is what makes our lives different (and probably a lot better) than Ricky Naputi’s. In tonight’s special, “900 Pound Man: The Race Against Time” (airing at 9:00 p.m. on TLC), we discover how much it sucks to be so big getting out of bed is an exhausting and nearly impossible experience. Plus, we meet his wife, who just can’t resist giving him all the food he wants.

For the last five years Naputi has been a prisoner in his own home, trapped in his bed. He must lose weight in order to save his life, but Ricky and his wife Cheryl live on the island of Guam where there is no access to the type of weight loss surgery he needs. In a last ditch effort to get help, Ricky finds Angie Flores on the internet. A former weight loss surgery patient, Angie now campaigns for patients like Ricky. She agrees to help Ricky find a way of getting to America to have the operation, but in order to qualify Ricky must lose weight first. In this clip, we see Angie meeting with Ricky to see if he’s lost the weight he needs to loose in order to qualify for surgery. Guess what? Not so much.