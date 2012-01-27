Watch: Adam Lambert sneak peeks new video ‘Better Than I Know Myself’

Adam Lambert takes a decidedly unglambert turn in his video for “Better Than I Know Myself.”

In this 90-second preview, Lambert is wearing a grandpa sweater in a shade of brown that he”d normally never be caught dead in as he laments not treating his lover, who knows him better than he knows himself, better.

As Lambert explains, “Better Than I Know Myself” is “a song that anybody who has been in or is in a relationship can relate to. You know, sometimes you screw up or you say something that hurts your partner”s feelings or you haven”t been supportive. This song basically owns that, says, ‘Look, I”m sorry that sometimes I”m not perfect, but without you I don”t know what I would do with myself. I need you because you are the only person that knows me better than I know myself”.”

Lambert tweeted Thursday night that the edited was completed on the Ray Kay-directed clip, so we can expect to see it released soon.

“Better Than I Know Myself” is the first single from “Trespassing,” out March 22.



Does this snippet get you excited to see the full video?

