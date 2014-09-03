Watch: Adam Levine’s great Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson impressions on Jimmy Fallon

Move over Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon has a new music buddy: Last night on “The Tonight Show,” he and Maroon 5″s Adam Levine debuted a new feature, Wheel of Musical Impressions

Using the “musical impressions generator,” different artists, such as Michael Jackson or Frank Sinatra, came up paired with tunes such as MAGIC!”s “Rude” or the theme to “Sesame Street,” and each had to do an impression. Levine was the clear winner as he hit it out of the ball park with his Sinatra impression. We think his Jackson impression sounded a little more like Stevie Wonder than the King of Pop, but his take on Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder was spot on. As for Fallon”s Iggy Azalea impression, let”s just say, better luck next time.