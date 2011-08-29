Watch: Adele delivers subtle performance of ‘Someone Like You’ at MTV VMAs

Gaga put the “lad” in “Lady”; Beyonce showed off her baby bump; Chris Brown was high flying; Bruno Mars and his band were swaying. There was a lot of motion and sparks to last night’s MTV VMAs show, but one of the more minimal performances ended up becoming one of the most memorable.
Adele tackled her song “Someone Like You” in one long shot, with a piano as her sole accompaniment. The subtle, strong delivery was amplified by her expressive facial features and even the lifting of her hands. For fans of her album “21,” it was a crowning moment.
Check out the video below.
Adele took home four awards, none of which were broadcast, technical honors for her “Rolling in the Deep,” including Best Directing.
“21” is expected to stay in the top 10 of the album chart this week.
I said to a friend the other day that I think Adele’s album is too well recorded. That they cleaned it up too much and that she hit every note too well and that in doing so they take some passion and pain away from her songs. I’m submitting this performance as evidence to support my case, it was heart-breakingly beautiful.
Billy that is exactly what I have been saying. Her album is far to overproduced and takes the soul out of her performance. I am not a fan of Adele but when you see her sing live it shows she has talent and passion. which isn’t present on her album due to the bland production.
meh. I like her songs…I just like them better when someone else is singing them. I do not care for her voice at all.