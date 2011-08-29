Watch: Adele delivers subtle performance of ‘Someone Like You’ at MTV VMAs

#Adele #MTV VMAs
08.29.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Gaga put the “lad” in “Lady”; Beyonce showed off her baby bump; Chris Brown was high flying; Bruno Mars and his band were swaying. There was a lot of motion and sparks to last night’s MTV VMAs show, but one of the more minimal performances ended up becoming one of the most memorable.

Adele tackled her song “Someone Like You” in one long shot, with a piano as her sole accompaniment. The subtle, strong delivery was amplified by her expressive facial features and even the lifting of her hands. For fans of her album “21,” it was a crowning moment.

Check out the video below.

Adele took home four awards, none of which were broadcast, technical honors for her “Rolling in the Deep,” including Best Directing.

“21” is expected to stay in the top 10 of the album chart this week.

Get More: 2011 VMA, Music, Adele

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#MTV VMAs
TAGSadeleMTV Video Music Awards 2011MTV VMASsomeone like youVMAs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP