Watch: Adele delivers subtle performance of ‘Someone Like You’ at MTV VMAs

Gaga put the “lad” in “Lady”; Beyonce showed off her baby bump; Chris Brown was high flying; Bruno Mars and his band were swaying. There was a lot of motion and sparks to last night’s MTV VMAs show, but one of the more minimal performances ended up becoming one of the most memorable.

Adele tackled her song “Someone Like You” in one long shot, with a piano as her sole accompaniment. The subtle, strong delivery was amplified by her expressive facial features and even the lifting of her hands. For fans of her album “21,” it was a crowning moment.

Check out the video below.

Adele took home four awards, none of which were broadcast, technical honors for her “Rolling in the Deep,” including Best Directing.

“21” is expected to stay in the top 10 of the album chart this week.