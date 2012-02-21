Watch: Adele pulls an M.I.A. and flips the bird during televised BRIT Awards

I’m guessing this probably isn’t the way Taylor Swift would’ve handled things.

Cut off during her acceptance speech for British Album of the Year at the 2012 BRIT Awards to make way for a prolonged show-ending reunion performance by the U.K. rock band Blur, multi-platinum soul singer Adele took a moment to flip off the TV cameras in annoyance before exiting the stage.

“I’m so sorry, and I can’t believe I’m about to cut off…” began host James Corden just as Adele was expressing how “proud” she was to be in the auditorium with all of her cheering fans, prompting the songstress to reply: “You’re gonna cut me off?”

After telling the audience she’d see them “next time around” before being rushed off the stage, she then directed the ol’ one-fingered salute in the general direction of…well, everybody. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer later explained to the assembled press corps backstage that she was not flipping off her fans but rather the producers who had made the decision to break into her big moment: “I’m sorry if I offended anyone but it was the suits that offended me…Thank you all very much and thanks to my fans. I don’t want them to think I was swearing at them.”

Adele took home two awards at today’s ceremony, including British Female Solo Artist. She earlier won six Grammys, including Album of the Year.

After watching the bird-flipping incident below, let us know your thoughts!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris