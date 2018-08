(CBR) Following the west coast airing of Tuesday night’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series premiere, Marvel has released a video of new footage teasing future developments in the show’s first season.

Mixed with scenes from the pilot, the clip shows sequences from upcoming episodes of the team in action in various locations, along with highlighting the show’s expectedly Whedon-esque humor. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs 8 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC.