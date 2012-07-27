Watch: Alanis Morissette’s ‘angelic’ new video for ‘Guardian’

Well, we”re just glad Alanis Morissette didn”t pick “Legend of the Guardians” as the inspiration for her new video for “Guardian,” the first single off her new album, “Havoc and Bright Lights,” out July 31.

Instead, in a sweet twist and one that works well, Morissette based the “Guardian” video on Wim Wenders” beautiful, delicate “Wings of Desire.” In fact, the opening scene, with Morissette on a rooftop as a winged angel looking down benevolently on humanity is taken directly from the movie. (The U.S. remake, “City of Angels,” is also quite good, but those angels, including Nicolas Cage, don”t get to sprout wings).

As Morissette”s fans well know, she wrote “Uninvited” for “City of Angels,” so it all comes full circle. Plus, “Guardian”s” earnest lyrics about watching over someone tie in well with the images. The black and white rooftop shots interchange with performance shots. While it”s vital for Morissette to show that she”s still rocking out and looks great live, it”s a jarring juxtaposition and it takes the viewer totally out of the story she”s trying to tell.